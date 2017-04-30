Turkish runner comes in first among women at Baku Marathon 2017

2017-04-30 13:07 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 30

By Vugar Imanov – Trend:

Turkish runner Yaila Kilic, who came in first among women at the Baku Marathon 2017, said the event was great.

“I am very happy that I won the marathon,” she told Trend after the event.

Ukrainian runner Valentina Poltovska came in second, while Iranian citizen Persina Arap settled for third place.

The Baku Marathon 2017, organized at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, was held in the Azerbaijani capital on Apr. 30.

The course of the marathon covered a distance of 21 kilometers from its start point at the National Flag Square to the finish line at the Baku Olympic Stadium.



The marathon started at 10:00 (GMT +4). A maximum of 4.5 hours were given to the marathon runners to overcome the distance of 21 kilometers.