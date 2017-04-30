81-year old runner: Positive atmosphere at Baku Marathon 2017

2017-04-30 13:14 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 30

By Vugar Imanov – Trend:

The 81-year old runner Asya Abdullayeva, who was participating in the Baku Marathon 2017 for the first time, praised the event.

“The marathon has been organized at the high level,” she told Trend. “The atmosphere is positive.”

"I like to run,” she said. “I ranked first in marathons 35 years ago.”

The Baku Marathon 2017 was held in the Azerbaijani capital on Apr. 30. The course of the marathon covered a distance of 21 kilometers from its start point at the National Flag Square to the finish line at the Baku Olympic Stadium.



The marathon started at 10:00 (GMT +4). A maximum of 4.5 hours were given to the marathon runners to overcome the distance of 21 kilometers.