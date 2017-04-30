Arina Averina captures gold at FIG World Cup in Baku

2017-04-30 13:17 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 30

Trend:

Russian gymnast Arina Averina won gold in a hoop exercise of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku Apr. 30, scoring 18.800 points in the final.

Another Russian athlete Aleksandra Soldatova with 18.450 points won silver.

Belarusian gymnast Alina Gornosko with 17.650 points took the bronze medal.

Finals of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup have started in Baku Apr. 30.



Competitions for six sets of medals are being held today (four for individual exercises and two for group performances). In group exercises, Azerbaijan is represented by the national team consisting of Siyana Vasileva, Aleksandra Platonova, Diana Doman, Elif Zeynep Celep and Ayshan Bayramova.