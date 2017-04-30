Marathon runner from Ukraine hopes to visit Baku again

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 30

Trend:

A Ukrainian citizen, 45-year-old Valentina Poltavskaya from Odessa, came in second among women participated in the Baku Marathon 2017, held at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation under the slogan “Win the wind”.

The marathon was held in the Azerbaijani capital on Apr. 30, covering a distance of 21 kilometers from its start point at the National Flag Square to the finish line at the Baku Olympic Stadium. The marathon started at 10:00 (GMT +4). A maximum of 4.5 hours were given to the marathon runners to overcome the distance of 21 kilometers.

Poltavskaya said she really enjoyed participating in the marathon, especially noting the excellent weather.

“Impressions are excellent. The track is good. Baku is a beautiful city, I really like it,” she said and expressed hope for visiting Baku again.

“I participated at international competitions more than once. About the marathon in Baku, I learned two weeks ago and immediately decided to come,” she said.