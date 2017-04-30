78-year old runner: Baku Marathon-2017 - a holiday

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 30

By Vugar Imanov – Trend:

Participants of all age categories have joined the Baku Marathon-2017, including the 78-year old Tanriverdi Aliyev.

Aliyev told Trend that he participated in the marathon for the second time, as he also took part in the Baku Marathon 2016.

The Baku Marathon 2017, organized at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, was held in the Azerbaijani capital on Apr. 30. The course of the marathon covered a distance of 21 kilometers from its start point at the National Flag Square to the finish line at the Baku Olympic Stadium.



The marathon started at 10:00 (GMT +4). A maximum of 4.5 hours were given to the marathon runners to overcome the distance of 21 kilometers.

“Baku Marathon 2017 has been organized at a high level,” he said. “It was held as a holiday,” he said.