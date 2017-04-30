Another Russian gymnast wins gold at FIG World Cup in Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 30

By Maksim Tsurkov - Trend:

Russian gymnast Aleksandra Soldatova won gold in a ball exercise of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku Apr. 30, scoring 18.400 points in the final.

Arina Averina, also from Russia, with 17.900 points won silver.

Bulgarian gymnast Neviana Vladinova with 17.150 points took the bronze.

Finals of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup have started in Baku Apr. 30.



Competitions for six sets of medals are being held today (four for individual exercises and two for group performances). In group exercises, Azerbaijan is represented by the national team consisting of Siyana Vasileva, Aleksandra Platonova, Diana Doman, Elif Zeynep Celep and Ayshan Bayramova.