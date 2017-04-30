Azerbaijani runner: Baku Marathon 2017 - great for sport development

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 30

By Vugar Imanov – Trend:

Baku Marathon 2017 is a real sports holiday, the 57-year old runner Novruz Karimov told Trend Apr. 30.

The Baku Marathon 2017 was held in the Azerbaijani capital on Apr. 30. The course of the marathon covered a distance of 21 kilometers from its start point at the National Flag Square to the finish line at the Baku Olympic Stadium.



Karimov said that he participated in the marathon for the second time.

"I appreciate the initiative of holding marathon,” he added. “I think the marathon is an excellent step for the development of sport. We have been waiting for this competition for a long time.”