Griskenas pleased with performance at FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)

2017-04-30

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 30

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Every performance is a pleasure and a holiday for me, US gymnast Evita Griskenas, participating in FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, told Trend Apr. 30.

Griskenas ranked seventh in a hoop exercise, scoring 16.050 points in the final.

"I am pleased with my performance,” she said, also expressing gratitude to the fans for their support.

Finals of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup have started in Baku Apr. 30.



Competitions for six sets of medals are being held today (four for individual exercises and two for group performances). In group exercises, Azerbaijan is represented by the national team consisting of Siyana Vasileva, Aleksandra Platonova, Diana Doman, Elif Zeynep Celep and Ayshan Bayramova.