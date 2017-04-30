Iran female runner: My 3rd place equal to victory in Baku Marathon

Participant from Iran, Arisha Arab, who participated in the Baku Marathon 2017, came in third among women.

Speaking with Trend, she said that she really enjoyed participating in the marathon.

The marathon was held in the Azerbaijani capital on Apr. 30 at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation under the slogan “Win the wind”.

The marathon covered a distance of 21 kilometers from its start point at the National Flag Square to the finish line at the Baku Olympic Stadium. The marathon started at 10:00 (GMT +4). A maximum of 4.5 hours were given to the marathon runners to overcome the distance of 21 kilometers.

“Despite good weather, it was hard to run, especially with hijab. Therefore, I think that my third place is equal to victory in this marathon,” she said.

Arab said this was her first visit to Baku.

“Everything was great. Baku is a beautiful city. Everything is organized wonderfully,” she noted.