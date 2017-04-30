Iran’s Leader tells president not to appropriate achievements

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 30

By Khalid Kazimov - Trend

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has tacitly told President Hassan Rouhani not to appropriate the country’s achievements.

“Sometimes we hear some people say when they rose to power they managed to ward off the shadow of war from the country. No! This is not correct. What warded off the shadow of war for many years has been the presence of people,” the Leader said, Ayatollah Khamenei’s website reported April 30.

By these words the Leader seemed to be referring to Rouhani saying through the nuclear deal of 2015, he succeeded in preventing a war against Iran.

“People’s presence is decisive. It ensures security. If people are present on the stage, then the country will be safe,” Ayatollah Khamenei reiterated.