Baku Marathon 2017 – excellent initiative, participant says

2017-04-30 14:14 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 30

By Vugar Imanov – Trend:

The Baku Marathon 2017 is an excellent initiative, participant of the marathon Saleh Nasirov told Trend Apr. 30.

The marathon was held in the Azerbaijani capital on Apr. 30 at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation under the slogan “Win the wind”.

The Baku Marathon 2017 covered a distance of 21 kilometers from its start point at the National Flag Square to the finish line at the Baku Olympic Stadium. The marathon started at 10:00 (GMT +4). A maximum of 4.5 hours were given to the marathon runners to overcome the distance of 21 kilometers.

Nasirov noted that he has participated in the marathon for the first time.

“As an Azerbaijani citizen, I joined this wonderful initiative. Marathon is one of sports types, and sport is health,” he added.