Sri Lankan runner talks Baku Marathon-2017

2017-04-30 14:30 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 30

By Vugar Imanov – Trend:

The locals as well as foreign citizens, have joined the Baku Marathon-2017, including a Sri Lankan citizen Atula Gedar.

Gedar, working in one of the construction companies in Baku, participated in the marathon for the first time.

"Baku Marathon-2017 was organized at a high level,” he said. "It is pleasant that representatives of many countries took part in the Baku Marathon-2017 along with Azerbaijani citizens.”

“Earlier, I participated in the Dubai Marathon," he added.

The Baku Marathon 2017 was held in the Azerbaijani capital on Apr. 30. The course of the marathon covered a distance of 21 kilometers from its start point at the National Flag Square to the finish line at the Baku Olympic Stadium.