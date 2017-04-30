Fan believes gymnastics in Azerbaijan to further develop

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 30

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Holding such large-scale competitions as the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku is very important, Tofig Dadashli, who came to watch the competitions, told Trend Apr. 30.

It’s always interesting to come and watch such competitions, he said.

The spectator expressed confidence that gymnastics will continue to develop rapidly in Azerbaijan.

“Today I will support the Azerbaijani team in group exercises and I expect them to win,” noted Dadashli.

As for individual exercises, Dadashli spoke about the performance of a young Azerbaijani gymnast Zohra Aghamirova.

Despite the fact that Aghamirova has little experience, she performed well, the fan said.

Finals of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup started in Baku Apr. 30.



Competitions are being held at the National Gymnastics Arena.

Competitions for six sets of medals are being held today (four for individual exercises and two for group performances).



On this day, winners will be determined by individual performances in exercises with a hoop, ball, clubs and ribbon, as well as group performances in exercises with five hoops, three balls and two ribbons.



In group exercises, Azerbaijan is represented by the national team consisting of Siyana Vasileva, Aleksandra Platonova, Diana Doman, Elif Zeynep Celep and Ayshan Bayramova.

