Gymnastics to be more developed in Azerbaijan - spectator

2017-04-30 15:17 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 30

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Gymnastics will be more developed in Azerbaijan in the future, Liliya Tsurkova, one of spectators who came to watch the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, said in Baku Apr. 30.

"I liked yesterday's performance of young Azerbaijani gymnast Zohra Agamirova in individual exercises," she said.

“I hope that the Azerbaijani team will be among winners," Tsurkova added.

"I would like to see more Azerbaijani gymnasts in the competitions,” she said. “The competitions have been organized at a high level. The prices for tickets are reasonable.”

"I am glad that such large-scale competitions are held in Baku," she said.

Finals of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup have started in Baku Apr. 30.



Competitions for six sets of medals are being held today (four for individual exercises and two for group performances). In group exercises, Azerbaijan is represented by the national team consisting of Siyana Vasileva, Aleksandra Platonova, Diana Doman, Elif Zeynep Celep and Ayshan Bayramova.