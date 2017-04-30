AZ EN RU TR

FIG World Cup in Baku: Winners in individual exercises awarded (PHOTO)

2017-04-30 15:55 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 30

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

A ceremony of awarding the winners, medalists of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in individual exercises with a hoop, ball, clubs and ribbon was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku Apr. 30.

Vice-President of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Altay Hasanov, head coach of Azerbaijani national gymnastics team Mariana Vasileva and FIG technical delegate Daniela Delle Chiaie attended the ceremony.

Bu kateqoriyadaki digər xəbərlər

Son xəbərlər