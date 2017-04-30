FIG World Cup in Baku: Winners in individual exercises awarded (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 30

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

A ceremony of awarding the winners, medalists of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in individual exercises with a hoop, ball, clubs and ribbon was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku Apr. 30.

Vice-President of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Altay Hasanov, head coach of Azerbaijani national gymnastics team Mariana Vasileva and FIG technical delegate Daniela Delle Chiaie attended the ceremony.