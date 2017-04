Baku Marathon 2017 winners awarded (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 30

Trend:

A ceremony of awarding the winners of Baku Marathon 2017, organized at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, has been held.

The Baku Marathon 2017 was held in the Azerbaijani capital on Apr. 30. The course of the marathon covered a distance of 21 kilometers from its start point at the National Flag Square to the finish line at the Baku Olympic Stadium.