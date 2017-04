Ukraine gymnasts win gold in group exercises at FIG World Cup in Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 30

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Gymnasts from Ukraine won gold in group exercises with three balls and two ropes in the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku Apr. 30, scoring 18.200 points.

Gymnasts from Bulgaria with 17.350 points took the silver, while athletes from Belarus with 17.100 points took the bronze.