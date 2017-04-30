Leyla Aliyeva participates in Baku Marathon 2017 (PHOTO, UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 30

Trend:

Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva have participated in the Baku Marathon 2017, being held under the slogan “Win the wind”.

The marathon was preceded by a ceremony to award media representatives for their role in coverage of last year`s event. More than 13,000 participants representing US, Russia, Great Britain, Germany, Turkey, Iran and other countries attended the marathon.

Baku Marathon–2017 covers a distance of 21 kilometers (half marathon), starting at the Flag Square and finishing at Baku Olympic Stadium. Prominent public and political figures, sportsmen, members of general public and students were among the runners.

The marathon aimed to create a new culture in the sport history of Azerbaijan, assist the development of sport, and promote healthy lifestyle among young people. The funds to be raised by the marathon will be spent to fund the Heydar Aliyev Foundation`s project to help children deprived of parental care.

The marathon was open to anyone above the age of 16 upon registration, including both local residents and guests of the country.

Awards for Baku Marathon-2017 will be granted in two categories. Winners of the first places in both men`s and women`s categories will be awarded 3,000 manat, whereas the second and third place winners will get 2,000 and 1,000 manat respectively along with gifts, medals and certificates.

Besides the three major winners among men and women, fourth, fifth and sixth place winners in both categories will get a tourist voucher for two persons to any European country of their choice. Those finishing seventh and eighth in both categories will be remunerated by the sponsors of Baku Marathon-2017, whereas holders of ninth and tenth places will get a 100 manat gift card each.

The first marathon involved more than 7,000 people last year.

Similar marathons have been held in London, Paris, Boston, New York, Chicago, Berlin, Barcelona, Istanbul and other cities.