FIG World Cup in Baku: Winners in group exercises awarded (PHOTO)

2017-04-30 20:20 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 30

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

A ceremony of awarding the winners of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in group exercises with hoops, three balls, two ropes was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku Apr. 30.

Vice-President of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Altay Hasanov, head coach of Azerbaijani national gymnastics team Mariana Vasileva, FIG technical delegate Daniela Delle Chiaie, Azerbaijani MP Fuad Muradov, member of the executive committee of the United World Wrestling Namig Aliyev, Minister of Education Mikayil Jabbarov attended the ceremony.