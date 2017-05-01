EU interested in energy co-op with Iran

2017-05-01 08:29 | www.trend.az | 0

Tehran, Iran, May 1

By Mehdi Sepahvand – Trend:

The European Union is prepared to provide Iran with related technology to reduce air pollution, EU Energy Commissioner Miguel Arias Cañete told an Iranian-European business forum in Tehran.

He also stressed that the European Commission is interested in boosting its cooperation with Iran in the area of nuclear energy, Mehr news agency reported April 29.

"The EU invested $11 billion in oil and gas in 2016 and is therefore completely ready to help Iran’s economy back on the track to success," he said.

Renewable energy comprises less than 1 percent of Iran’s energy basket. The country relies heavily on natural gas in all sectors from industrial and electricity generation to urban.