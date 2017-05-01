Romanian ambassador talks FIG World Cup in Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 1

Trend:

The experience gained by the gymnasts at the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku will help in further large-scale competitions, Romanian ambassador to Azerbaijan Dan Iancu, who attended the competitions in the National Gymnastics Arena, told Trend.

"At these competitions, Romanian gymnast Ana Luiza Filiorianu reached the final in the exercises with clubs and ball, which is a very good result. I am proud of the Romanian gymnasts.”

"Romanian gymnasts are very pleased with the conditions created in the National Gymnastics Arena," he said.

Finals of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup were held in Baku Apr. 30.