Uzbek, Kazakh presidents hold working meeting

2017-05-01 | www.trend.az

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, May 1

By Demir Azizov– Trend:

Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev discussed the issues of implementing the Uzbek-Kazakh agreements during a working meeting in the South Kazakhstan region, the Uzbekistan National News Agency (UzA) reported.

Earlier, President Mirziyoyev paid the state visit to Kazakhstan on March 22-23, 2017. During the visit, a package of documents was signed to develop bilateral cooperation between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

"Following that state visit in March, a roadmap was adopted for all areas of joint activity,” President Mirziyoyev said.

The Uzbek president stressed that the bilateral meetings directly affect the effectiveness of interstate relations.

The Uzbek and Kazakh presidents stressed that the level of business relations intensified in various sectors of the economy, including the transport and logistics sector, the automotive industry. The trade turnover increased by 37 percent between the countries for the first three months of 2017.

President Mirziyoyev and President Nazarbayev expressed confidence in preserving and further developing the positive dynamics of the Uzbekistan-Kazakhstan cooperation.