Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan intensify co-op

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, May 1

By Demir Azizov– Trend:

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov on Apr. 30 discussed issues of the development of bilateral relations within the agreements reached during the state visit of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Turkmenistan in early March 2017 and the talks at the highest level, the press service of the Uzbek Foreign Ministry reported.

Kamilov arrived in Ashgabat city Apr. 30 to attend the sixth meeting of the foreign ministers of the countries participating in the Central Asia plus Japan Dialogue.

The sides stressed that thanks to the political will of the leadership of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, the relations between the two countries reached a qualitatively new level, which allowed to activate mutually beneficial cooperation in the political, trade and economic, investment, transport and communication, cultural and humanitarian, as well as other spheres.

It was also noted that Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan intensify cooperation within the framework of international and regional organizations, including the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea currently chaired by Turkmenistan.

Kamilov on behalf of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev conveyed warm greetings and sincere respect, as well as good wishes to the Turkmen president and the entire Turkmen people.

On the same day (Apr. 30), the Uzbek foreign minister met with Rashid Meredov, deputy chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and foreign minister of Turkmenistan, according to the press service of the Uzbek Foreign Ministry.

The two foreign ministers exchanged views on topical issues of bilateral relations, the agenda of the sixth meeting of the foreign ministers of the countries participating in the Central Asia plus Japan Dialogue, as well as international and regional issues.