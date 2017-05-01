SABAH Groups students to take internship at Azercell

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 1

Trend:

Azerell Telecom LLC announces Summer Internship Program for the students of SABAH Groups under the Ministry of Education. The program is carried out under the memorandum signed between the parties. According to the terms of the program, third-and fourth-year undergraduate students of SABAH Groups are eligible to apply for Summer Internship Program. Students must visit https://www.azercell.com/az/company/career/development_oportunities/intern_summer_2017/ by May 8. Only applications submitted from @sabah.edu.az domain will be considered. The program provides an opportunity to take 2-month internship at Azercell starting from Juy 1.

Summer Student Internship Program gives the students an apportunity to apply their theoretical academic knowledge in real work atmosphere and environment at Azercell, qualifying as a result of multi-stage selection process they work and gain experience in the company. Thus, students get knowledge straight from the source in telecommunications industry and become involved in exciting and demanding projects. The program helps to assist youngsters in planning and preparing future job oppotunities and plays a great role in their career advancement. It should be pointed that since its first launch in 2008, 112 students have taken internship under Summer Internship program of Azercell and 16 of them have been employed by the company.

Azercell has a history of cooperation with SABAH groups. Last year 50 percent of places in Baku was allocated for SABAH groups under Student Bursary Program. One of the 5 teams qualified for 6-months-long incubation program in Barama Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center consisted of SABAH students. Introductory visit to Azercell Plaza was organized for the student of SABAH groups at the end of 2016. They attended winter sessions about “Introduction to GSM technologies”, “Product Management” and “Develop your own brand”. At the same time, HR Department staff conducted training sessions for students under SABAH Career Winter School in Guba on February 17-20.

SABAH groups is one of the most leading projects established in academic year 2014/2015 in 7 universities with the initiative of the Ministry of Education.

