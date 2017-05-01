Bakcell announces winners of new Applab Call (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 1

Trend:

Bakcell, The First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijanis proud to announce the results ofrecently launched Call for Applab Acceleration Center.The industry’s most creative mobile application developers, innovative hardware developers, 3D printing designers, HTC Virtual reality software/game development, e-commerce platforms and other specialists from IT field have competed for the chance to join the Applab project.

Contracts signed between Bakcell and newly selectedteamsat Applab Centeron April 28, 2017 will commence the 6 month development program.

“Bakcell seeks out more interested startups, more developers and teams looking to generate awareness of their talent and find new sources of funding. Hardware and software developers are enabled to submit their ideas and get support from Bakcell every year since the project has been launched. Bakcell’s mission is to supportthe startups, and contribute to their selection and promotion and webelieve that the new projects will also give the positive results”, says Nikolai Beckers, Bakcell CEO.

This year Bakcell has appliedsome changes to program procedures,especially by extending the acceleration period from 3 to 6 months depending on the project, which will help teams to focus better on the development of their ideas.

The Applab Committee that consists of experts in IT and e-commerce fields have listened and evaluated 20 projects who pitched on Call 2017 on April 14th. Out of those 20 projects, Applab has selected 7 that have gained 20+ points out of 25 possible. The winners are Mango, Blutu, Garden, Buket.al, MoodMusic, ARZoom and CineManiac.Important criteria in the selection process were teams’ opportunity on the market, how innovative is the idea/product, its realistic approach, how clear is the business model and team with its presentation. Below is the short description of projects:

Blutu is a mobile application and platform for providing iBeacon BLE services. Blutu will allow users see special offers, discounts and specific information of different shops, businesses and POIs.

ARzoom is a platform for adding interactive Augmented Reality content on any printed materials.

Buket.al is marketplace for Florists. More than 300 products and free delivery options in 3 cities of Azerbaijan – Baku, Sumqayit, Ganja.

Garden is a mobile application that connects people by interests and depending on their location with the possibility to meet instantly.

Mango is a mobile application that helps users to make a choice on where to have breakfast, lunch and dinner in a matter of few clicks. Users can either benefit from a suggestion that is provided by Mango, as well as they can narrow down the available options that are presented them to satisfy their experience of choice.

CineManiac is a local integrated cloud based solution in cinema industry, allowing users to watch movies in multilanguage mode. Moreover, to download movies once and then watch them anywhere without internetconnection. Finally, it's great opportunity for development and integration of local movie industry.

MoodMusic application is a social network platform that allows its users to share their "heart sounds" with friends and others.

AppLab is an accelerated execution framework to support selected developers to drive execution of ideas, mobile apps and technologies from proof of concept to launch at a regional level. Apart from supporting the developers by providing space and tools to develop and distribute mobile applications, Bakcell, in partnership with Wayra UK, provides the local developers an opportunity to present their ideas and receive investments.

