“Azerbaijan’s goal - to increase social welfare of its citizens”

2017-05-01 12:59 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 1

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s new economic strategy will significantly improve the standard of living of the country’s citizens, said Ali Ahmadov, Azerbaijani deputy prime minister and chairman of the National Coordination Council for Sustainable Development.

He made the remarks May 1 in Baku during a conference titled “The role of civil society in achieving sustainable development goals in Azerbaijan.”

The goal of Azerbaijan, which joined the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), is to raise the level of social welfare of the country’s citizens, he noted.

Azerbaijan’s economy has been rapidly developing in recent years, and it grew 3.5 times for the last 12 years, he added.

Ahmadov went on to add that the way civil society is organized also plays an important role in achieving the goals of sustainable development.