Popular campaign from AtaBank starts again

2017-05-01

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 1

Trend:

Pay non-cash, get cash stimulating lottery by AtaBank OJSC starts again. Stimulating lottery started on May 1, 2017 and will continue till December 31, 2017. Lottery is designed for residents engaged in non-cash transactions by any card issued by banks operating in Azerbaijan, using POS-terminals installed by AtaBank at various commercial, residential and public services.

Similar to the previous year’s campaign this year holders of AtaBank cards will get one lottery coupon for every provided receipt with amount of transaction 10 manats. Cardholders of other banks will get one lottery coupon for every provided receipt with amount of transaction 20 manats.

To get the coupons of lottery the cardholders should collect all receipts of payments via POS-terminals of AtaBank OJSC within a calendar month and submit them to any office or branch of the bank.

It should be noted that there will be lots of prizes. It should also be mentioned, that the campaign goal is to accelerate cashless payments promotional activity in the country.

AtaBank OJSC is a high-tech universal Azerbaijani bank with 100% domestic capital.

The number of POS-terminals of AtaBank is over 18 000 at the moment. Additional information about terms of the instant stimulating lottery and winners will be regularly placed in bank’s web page www.atabank.com and in bank’s official pages in social networks (http://www.facebook.com/atabank , https://twitter.com/AtaBank_ASC , http://i.instagram.com/atabank_asc/ ) and media.