Ashgabat, Tokyo confident in great future of beneficial co-op

2017-05-01 14:13 | www.trend.az | 0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 1

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Japan’s Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, during their meeting in Ashgabat, expressed confidence in great future of the two countries’ mutually beneficial cooperation, the Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary state news service reported.

The sides exchanged views on various fields of the two countries’ cooperation, including on multilateral basis, particularly, through big international organizations and structures.

Noting the closeness or coincidence of points of view on a number of international political issues, Kishida said his country supports the peaceful foreign policy pursued by Turkmenistan and the international initiatives put forward by Ashgabat to strengthen security on a global and regional scale.

Japan’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Turkmenistan Takahiko Katsumata also attended the meeting.

Japan expresses its readiness to develop the cooperation and to further make joint efforts with the countries of Central Asia in order to ensure stability and sustainable development, according to the Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary report.

Japanese companies are involved in various projects to diversify the Turkmen economy. During the visit of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to Turkmenistan in October 2015, memorandums were signed to develop natural resources and transport infrastructure of Turkmenistan. Agreements were also concluded on a number of projects worth a total of $18 billion.