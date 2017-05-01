Azerbaijan’s gas export to Turkey down

2017-05-01 14:20 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 1

By Orkhan Quluzade – Trend:

Azerbaijan exported 506.14 million cubic meters of gas to Turkey in February 2017, as compared to 558.49 million cubic meters in the same month of 2016, says a report posted on the website of Turkey’s Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).

In 2016, Azerbaijan supplied 6.48 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Turkey, as compared to 6.17 billion cubic meters in 2015. In January 2017, Azerbaijan exported 590.35 million cubic meters of gas to Turkey.

According to the report, Turkey imported 5.25 billion cubic meters of gas in February 2017, some 3.75 billion cubic meters of which were imported via pipelines, and 1.5 billion cubic meters accounted for the LNG import.

Azerbaijan’s share in total volume of gas imported by Turkey stood at 9.64 percent in February 2017.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @o_quluzade