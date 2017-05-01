FIG president wishes success to Farid Gaibov in UEG elections

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 1

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

President of the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG) Morinari Watanabe wishes success to Farid Gaibov, secretary general of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF), in the upcoming elections of the European Union of Gymnastics (UEG) president.

Gaibov has done a lot for the development of gymnastics not only in Azerbaijan, but also on the continent, Watanabe told reporters in Baku May 1.

Farid Gaibov is currently vice president of the UEG.

Watanabe further praised the development of gymnastics in Azerbaijan.

“The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation has extensive experience in organizing competitions,” he said, adding World Cups are annually held in the country and each time there are certain innovations.

He also expressed confidence that Azerbaijani athletes will represent the country in all gymnastics disciplines in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.