Iran stopping gasoline import

Baku, Azerbaijan, Mar.1

By Dalga Khatinoglu – Trend:

Iranian president Hassan Rouhani said that Iran is becoming self-sufficient in gasoline production, Shana news agency reported May.1.

Rouhani said that Iran has been a gasoline importer for years and now the country’s domestic gasoline production is meeting the consumption.

Iran inaugurated Persian Gulf Star Refinery’s first phase Apr.30 to produce 12 million liters of gasoline per day (ml/d).

During the last fiscal year (ended on March 20), Iranians consumed 74.2 million liters per day (ml/d) of gasoline, or 5.1 percent more than the previous year. The country imported 12 ml/d of gasoline, or 2.2 ml/d more than the previous year.

Iran also became gas oil exporter in 2015. It also increased fuel oil export, owing to declining oil products usage in power sector due to rising gas deliveries to power plants. In total, Iran exported 450,000 barrels of fuel oil, gas oil and LPG during the last fiscal year.

Rouhani said that Iran’s gross gas output also increased from 240 million cubic meters per day (mcm/d) in mid-2013 to the current level of 570 mcm/d.

Iran plans to complete four refineries, with overall capacity of 1.290 mb/d, and inaugurate them in the coming years.

The Persian Gulf Star Refinery will add 360,000 b/d, while Siraf Complex, Anahita and Bahman Geno refineries will add 480,000 b/d, 150,000 b/d and 300,000 b/d to Iran’s current refining capacity, which stands at 1.8 mb/d.

Iran plans to start gasoline export and increase gas oil export level in the coming years, as demonstrated in the chart below:

Iran also plans to increase gas output to 1.2 bcm/d by 2021.