UNEC professor awarded prestigious honorary title

Head of the UNEC Department of “Finance and Financial Institutions”, Dr. of Economic Sciences, Professor Avaz Alakbarov is awarded the international title “Honorary Ambassador of the Culture and Peace of Turkish World” by the decision of the International Academy of Sciences of the Turkish World Studies and International Award Committee.

The International Academy of Sciences of the Turkish World Studies is an international organization established to study, investigate and promote the Turkish Language, culture, history and literature in the Turkish world and Turkish speaking countries. The Academy is in mutual relation with the famous universities of more than 30 countries, research institutes, academies, biography centers, foundations and other institutions.

UNEC is the brand of Azerbaijan State University of Economics. The brand of UNEC has been registered and patented by the State Committee on Standardization, Metrology and Patent on January 21, 2016.