New deputy chairman at Azerbaijan’s AccessBank

2017-05-01

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 1

Trend:

Tariyel Ismayilov has been appointed deputy chairman of the Management Board and the chief business officer (CBO) at Azerbaijan’s AccessBank, the bank said in a message May 1.

The decision was made by the Supervisory Board of AccessBank, according to the message. Ismayilov previously served as executive director of micro lending/credit back office at AccessBank.

Ismayilov started his successful career in AccessBank as a micro loan officer in 2003.

Having shown high professional and managerial skills within a short period of time, Ismayilov was appointed as a Manager of “Gandja” Branch in 2006. Subsequently, he took positions of regional manager and head of department.

Having extensive experience in banking sector, Ismayilov is also the chairman of the Expert Group on Credit and Risk at the Association of Banks of Azerbaijan.

Tariyel Ismayilov obtained a master’s degree in “Economics & Law” and he is currently working on his academic research on topic “Improvement of economic mechanism of the state support on entrepreneurship.”