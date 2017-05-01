Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to Kyrgyz president

2017-05-01 15:59 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 1

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has offered condolences to his Kyrgyz counterpart Almazbek Atambayev.

“I was deeply saddened by the news of heavy casualties as a result of a landslide in Osh region,” said Ilham Aliyev in his letter of condolences.

“On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who died and the people of Kyrgyzstan, and wish those injured the soonest possible recovery,” President Aliyev said.