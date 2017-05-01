AZ EN RU TR

Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to Kyrgyz president

2017-05-01 15:59 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 1

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has offered condolences to his Kyrgyz counterpart Almazbek Atambayev.

“I was deeply saddened by the news of heavy casualties as a result of a landslide in Osh region,” said Ilham Aliyev in his letter of condolences.

“On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who died and the people of Kyrgyzstan, and wish those injured the soonest possible recovery,” President Aliyev said.

Bu kateqoriyadaki digər xəbərlər

Son xəbərlər