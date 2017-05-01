FIG President receives honorary doctorate from Azerbaijani university

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 1

Trend:

President of the International Gymnastics Federation Morinari Watanabe has received a honorary doctorate from Azerbaijan State Academy of Physical Culture and Sport.

Rector of the university Fuad Hajiyev hailed Watanabe’s role in developing and promoting gymnastics in the world.

The rector presented an honorary doctor’s diploma and gown to the FIG president.

Watanabe said he is honored to receive a doctorate from Azerbaijan State Physical Culture and Sports Academy. He praised what has been done to develop gymnastics in Azerbaijan, hailing a special role of First Vice-President of the country, President of the National Gymnastics Federation Mehriban Aliyeva.

He also hailed the results of Baku 2015 European Games.

Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov highlighted the government’s attention to sports.