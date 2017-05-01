Iran’s steel company to hold int’l tender

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 1

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

Iran’s Mobarakeh Steel Company (MSCO) intends to hold tender for a surface inspection system project on EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) basis.

For brief description of the project please see the table below:

All those interested to participate in the tender are invited to visit the company’s website www.msc.ir to get the tender documents.

Tel: +98-31-52733255

Fax: +98-31-333-27328