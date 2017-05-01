Azerbaijan, Indonesia to mull expansion of trade ties

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 1

By Anakhanum Hidayatova – Trend:

Azerbaijan and Indonesia will discuss expansion of trade and economic relations during a business forum, to be held in Azerbaijan’s Guba May 3, the Indonesian Embassy in Baku told Trend.

Numerous entrepreneurs representing various sectors of the Indonesian economy will come to Azerbaijan to participate in the forum.

Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Indonesia amounted to $9.179 million in January-March 2017, according to Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee.