Baku to hold 4th Islamic Solidarity Games at highest level

2017-05-01 17:58 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 1

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

The 4th Islamic Solidarity Games will be held in Baku at the highest level, Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov said.

He made the remarks May 1 in Baku at the conference “Solidarity is Our Strength” held in connection with the forthcoming 4th Islamic Solidarity Games.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games will be held in 20 kinds of sports on 17 sports arenas May 12-22, and all the sports facilities provided for this purpose are ready, he noted.

The minister said that up to 3,000 athletes from 57 countries will be competing in the Games.

“All 57 countries have already confirmed their participation,” he added. “In addition to the athletes, over 1,000 official representatives of teams, more than 1,000 technical delegates will take part in the Games.”

Rahimov noted that during the competitions, food, transportation services and safety of guests will be provided at the highest level.