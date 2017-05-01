Tehran: Turkey’s arrest of national carrying bombs suspicious

Tehran, Iran, May 1



By Mehdi Sepahvand –- Trend:



The case of an Iranian national arrested in Turkey while carrying missile equipment is suspicious, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said, without either declining or confirming the Turkish authorities’ reports about the case.



“This might have been an ill-wished act by enemies of Iran and its truth should be clarified before any comments are made,” Bahrami told a press conference, Trend's correspondent reported from the event.



Turkish authorities on April 30 arrested an Iranian national, who they say tried to smuggle a Russian-made anti-tank missile system, in parts, aiming to deliver it to a terrorist organization.



The Customs and Trade Ministry said that the man, identified only by his initials E.E., was detained at the port in the Black Sea city of Zonguldak, after officials searched his truck that had arrived aboard a vessel from Ukraine.



A ministry statement said the truck was officially carrying diapers but inside was found the “main parts” of a Russian-made system used by Kurdish rebels and Islamic State (aka IS, ISIS, ISIL, Daesh) militants.



The ministry said authorities believe the missile parts had probably been sent for repairs and were being returned to the militants.