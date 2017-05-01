Ashgabat hosts meeting of FMs of Japan, Central Asian countries

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 1

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Ashgabat hosted the sixth meeting of foreign ministers of Central Asia and Japan on May 1, a source acquainted with negotiations said.

Turkmenistan has been chairing the dialogue “Central Asia+Japan” since 2014.

The meeting was attended by Japan’s Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida and foreign ministers of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan. Discussion was held on issues of ensuring peace and security in a global and regional context, promoting the peaceful development of Afghanistan.

The sides also discussed the trade and economic, investment, environmental, cultural and humanitarian relations in the six-sided format. Following the meeting, a joint declaration was adopted.