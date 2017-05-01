Official: Azerbaijan ready to work with donor organizations operating transparently

2017-05-01

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 1

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijani government’s requirement to ensure transparency in the activities of NGOs is perceived by some donors as an attempt to create obstacles, said Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov.

He made the remarks at a conference titled “The Role of Civil Society in Achieving Sustainable Development Goals in Azerbaijan”, in Baku on May 1.

The Azerbaijani government is ready to work with donor organizations that carry out their activities under conditions of transparency, noted Ahmadov.

“Each state has the right to take measures to ensure its own security: the Azerbaijani lands were occupied, over one million citizens became refugees and IDPs, and therefore, international donors should first of all help in solving the problems of refugees and IDPs, and in liberating Azerbaijani lands from occupation,” said the deputy prime minister.

“We must think about the interests of the state. I don’t intend to cast doubt on the activities of any donor, but a part of Azerbaijan’s territory is under occupation, the country is at a state of war, and this forces the state to take certain steps. For this reason, some restrictions have been imposed on the activities of international donors,” he added.

Ahmadov said that other countries also introduce restrictions in this field.

“It would be nice if this sphere was completely transparent,” added the deputy prime minister.

During the United Nations Summit on Sustainable Development, held on Sept. 25-27, 2015, Azerbaijan joined the new global sustainable development goals for 2016-2030.

By the decree of the Azerbaijani president, dated Oct. 6, 2016, the National Coordination Council on Sustainable Development was established to coordinate the tasks assigned to state agencies in connection with the obligations arising from the global sustainable development goals.