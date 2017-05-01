Uzbek, Japanese FMs mull development of interstate relations

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, May 1

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Uzbek and Japanese foreign ministers, Abdulaziz Kamilov and Fumio Kishida discussed the state and prospects of development of interstate relations, including in the ‘Central Asia plus Japan’ dialogue, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said May 1.

Their meeting was held Apr. 30 in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, where the foreign ministers arrived to participate in the sixth meeting of the FMs of the ‘Central Asia plus Japan’ dialogue.

The Uzbek and Japanese foreign ministers reaffirmed the interest of both countries in building a mutually beneficial strategic partnership in various fields, including by attracting leading Japanese companies to the promising sectors of Uzbekistan’s economy and implementing joint high technology investment projects.

The sides also discussed some topical international and regional issues.