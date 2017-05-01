2 German tourists killed, 17 injured as coach overturns in Southern Iran

A tourist bus carrying German tourists overturned on Monday afternoon en route Sa’adat Shar to Shiraz in Fars province, Head of the Emergency Medical Team in the province Mohammad Reza Alimanesh said, IRNA reported.

Two passengers were killed instantly and 17 others sustained injuries in the incident, he said.

Alimanesh said that the accident occurred at 17:27 local time.

'Immediately after the accident a medical helicopter was sent to the scene to help the injured tourists,' he added.

Alimanesh said that one of the German tourists was transferred to the hospital by the rescue chopper.

Police said the accident occured due to high speed of the bus which caused it to skid on a slippery road.