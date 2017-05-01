Turkmenistan to export chemical products through new Caspian Sea port

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 1

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan is building a new seaport on the Caspian Sea in the Turkmen city of Garabogaz, the country’s Deputy Prime Minister for Industry Batyr Ereshov said at a government meeting.

Chemical products are planned to be exported through the new seaport, the Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary state news service reported citing the PM.

"The construction of a modern port facility in Garabogaz in the place of the old one is envisaged by a large-scale project for building here a chemical plant for production of 1,155,000 tons of carbamide per year," said the news service.

"With commissioning of the facility, the manufactured products will be exported by sea."

This project is being carried out by a consortium of the Japanese and Turkish companies Mitsubishi Corporation and Gap Insaat Yatirim ve Dis Ticaret A.S.