Central Asia, Japan to seek trade promotion & simplification

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 1

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Japan and the Central Asian countries have significant potential for further expansion of mutual trade and investment, reads a joint statement signed in Ashgabat May 1 at the sixth meeting of foreign ministers of these countries.

“The Central Asian countries and Japan will seek to simplify and promote trade, improve its predictability and transparency through easing the administrative and trade barriers that will contribute to the welfare of the population, competitiveness of economies of the region's countries, satisfaction of consumer interests and ensuring sustainable development,” said the document.

Besides, the meeting participants expressed interest in using Japanese technology and expertise in problem analysis and in exploring the region’s transport and logistics potential.