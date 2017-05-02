Second powerful earthquake hits US-Canadian border

A 6.3-magnitude earthquake hit northwestern Canada not far from the border with the US state of Alaska, the second one to hit the area on Monday, the US Geological Survey said, Sputnik reported.

The new tremor was registered at 14:18 GMT 84 kilometers (over 52 miles) northwest of US city of Skagway. The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 10 kilometers.

There are no reports about damages and victims.

Earlier in the day, the area was hit by a 6.2-magnitude earthquake.

Alaska and western Canada are located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes. On March 27, 1964 Alaska was earthquake hit by the 9.2-magnitude earthquake, which one of the most powerful earthquakes ever recorded.