FM Spox expresses sorrow over German tourists road accident

2017-05-02

Spokesman of Foreign Ministry Bahram Qasemi expressed sorrow over German tourists road accident in southern Iran which left two killed and 17 injured, IRNA reported.

Describing death of two foreign tourists in a bus crash in Fars province as bitter news, Qasemi expressed condolences to their families.

A tourist bus carrying German tourists overturned on Monday afternoon en route Sa’adat Shar to Shiraz in Fars province

killing two passengers instantly and injuring 17 others.

'These tourists are guests of the hospitable people of Iran,' Qasemi said stressing that the accident took place due to a slippery road.

'Necessary measures were taken to transport the wounded to Shiraz and Marvdasht hospitals and currently they are receiving medical treatment,' the spokesman said.