At least 1 dead, 2 injured after stabbing on campus of university of Texas

The University of Texas at Austin Police Department said that an unidentified suspect has been apprehended for stabbing two people and assaulting another, one of whom died due to the wounds, Sputnik reported.

"Unidentified suspect apprehended for stabbing two subjects and assaulting a one other. One of the victims died due to their wounds," the police said in a Twitter message.

The subject is in custody and the police department said there is no ongoing threat to the campus.