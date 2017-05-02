Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro calls constituent assembly

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced his decision to call a constituent assembly, Sputnik reported.

“Using my presidential powers as the head of state and in accordance with the article 347 of the [Venezuelan] constitution, I call the supreme constituent power, so that the working class and people call the constituent assembly,” Maduro said on Monday.

According to the article 347 of the Venezuelan constitution, the Venezuelan people are the source of power, which can be exercised through the National Constituent Assembly that can be called for changing the system of government and creating a new constitution.