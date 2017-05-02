Three police officers killed, five injured as result of attack in Cairo

Three Egyptian police officers were killed and five more injured as a result of an attack on a police post in Cairo, Sputnik reported citing local media.

The incident took place in the district of Nasr City on late Monday when attackers on two cars approached to the police officers and opened fire at them, the Al-Ahram media outlet reported.

The Egyptian security forces are searching for the attackers, whose motives remain unknown.